Scottish heavyweights Celtic are aiming to defend their league title for a fourth consecutive season and have made the ideal start to domestic duties with a perfect eight wins from eight matches in the Premiership and League Cup.

Celtic were pushed hard by Rangers throughout last season, but ultimately had the lion share of the bragging rights in Glasgow by winning two of the three trophies available to them.

Brendan Rodgers is looking to maintain Celtic’s status as the dominant force for years to come and has shown forward planning with the signings of youngster such as Arne Engels and Adam Idah on long-term contracts.

But what of the players who are already at the club? Here we round up when each existing first team contract is set to expire (courtesy of Transfermarkt)

1 . Greg Taylor Contract expires: 2025 | Getty Images

2 . Kasper Schmeichel Contract expires: 2025 | Getty Images

3 . James Forrest Contract expires: 2025 | Getty Images