The latest news coming from both Celtic and Rangers as domestic football returns after the International break

It’s normal service resumed in terms of domestic football as Celtic and Rangers’ International stars return to Glasgow.

As Brendan Rodgers gears up to face Kilmarnock at Rugby Park, the fixture is being overshadowed by off the field issues, ever since the Celtic boss didn’t get the financial backing he desired from the board during the summer transfer window. In the latest Parkhead saga, an unknown individual has claimed Rodgers is ‘engineering a move’ away from Celtic Park.

Somehow, things are even worse on the other side of the city, as the pressure continues to build on Russell Martin. Rangers suffered their first league defeat of the season at home to Hearts, thanks to a Lawrence Shankland brace. At the end of the match, cries of ‘sacked in the morning’ echoed around Ibrox from the home fans, but the Rangers boss is refusing to resign.

Here’s a look at the latest news to come out of Celtic Park and Ibrox:

Rodgers delivers verdict on ‘cowardly’ unknown insider

Celtic boss, Brendan Rodgers has had his say on a story that emerged from an unnamed Hoops source, that said he was tearing the club apart. The Hoops boss has called on the unknown individual to resign. He said: “It was interesting when I was shown that. My honest take – I thought it was a cowardly action, by whoever it is.

“It’s not something you would want. Certainly my relationships with the guys here within the board, I would struggle to understand the why. Since I came back all I have tried to do is drive the club forward. Was I surprised by it? Not really. I was briefed upon in my first time here, when I left and now since I’ve come back. But I am thick skinned. It’s because I want to do so well here, I’m determined to do well here.”

The story emerged after increasing speculation that Rodgers will not be signing a new contract at Celtic Park. His current three-year deal is set to expire at the end of the season, when he will most likely be moving elsewhere.

Rangers trio offloaded on loan through co-op scheme

With the large squad that Martin possesses after making fourteen new signings in the summer. The Rangers boss has offloaded a few youngsters to lower league Scottish sides to give them a chance of getting more first team football.

Paul Nsio is the most notable player to leave Ibrox, as the 16-year old will play the rest of the season in Kirkcaldy at Raith Rovers. Nsio, who has played for the first team at Ibrox, just signed a new deal for the Govan side, keeping him at the club until 2027. However, this isn’t part of any cooperation scheme.

Lewis Stewart was also offloaded, as the 18-year old winger hopes to get more regular game time at Alloa Athletic. Furthermore Chris Eadie and Connor Campbell have been loaned out to Stirling Albion, making up the trio of cooperation agreement loans. The system allows parent clubs to send eligible young players (aged 16-21) out on a loan move, but gives them more flexibility to recall them during the season.