Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers celebrates with supporters | SNS Group

The Celtic boss has explained why away fans returning to derbies would be “fantastic” for the club

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has confessed the only thing missing from the Old Firm derby win was the presence of Rangers fans at Parkhead.

The Hoops boss maintained his sublime record in the fixture after witnessing his side turn on the style to deliver another emphatic 3-0 victory over Philippe Clement’s men. However, the Northern Irishman felt there was one key element missing from the occasion.

Rodgers believes the return of both sets of supporters is essential to preserve the “uniqueness” of the derby, which has become somewhat stale as a result. It has been anticipated that the stand-off between the two clubs over away fans has been resolved ahead of the new season, but amid uncertainty over delayed works at Ibrox, Celtic decided to revoke their away ticket allocation for Sunday’s clash.

Rangers responded by confirming there would be no Hoops supporters allowed to attend the next Old Firm meeting in January, but Rodgers hopes a resolution can be struck even after his side’s dominant display yesterday.

Asked by Ally McCoist about the ongoing situation on talkSPORT, he explained: “Well, it's what makes the game Ally, as you know. When I first came to Celtic in 2016, I really, really enjoyed both games at Ibrox and Celtic Park. It's the uniqueness of the fixture. Scotland, the passion here, it doesn't get much greater up here for the football.

“For Celtic and Rangers it's an incredible atmosphere with both sets of supporters. So we hoped it was going to be for this season but I really, really do hope that after these first two fixtures it gets back to normality and get the game back to what it has always been, because it is absolutely fantastic.”