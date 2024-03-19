Brendan Rodgers gives encouraging Celtic injury update regarding key midfielder

Brendan Rodgers have given some positive news regarding the injury status of one of their key players. Reo Hatate, who has not played for the Hoops since the beginning of January, could soon be on the comeback trail.

Hatate has spent much of the 2023/24 season side lined with various injuries. He struggled with a calf problem at the start of the season, before being struck down with a hamstring injury soon after returning. Currently, he is out of action with another calf injury.

As such, the Japanese international has played in just eight Scottish Premiership games so far this season. He has managed to make an impact during his limited game time, however - he has scored two goals and has notched up two assists at this point in the campaign. Rodgers seems to be a big fan of his, saying he will be 'huge for us' upon his return.

What has been said regarding Reo Hatate's fitness?

On if he wants Hatate to get back up to speed over the international break, Rodgers said: "Yeah, that’s the plan. We want to get minutes into Reo [Hatate] and push him on. He will be huge for us. We’ll get some of the players working here, have a game and get some of them up to speed. It’s just been one of those seasons. Players have picked up funny little injuries - like Reo, who was coming back and then he picked one up with his international team.