Celtic and Rangers fans will share a stadium for the first time since 2023 following a long-running dispute

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rangers fans are looking ahead to a huge showdown against Glasgow rivals Celtic at the start of March - and for the first time in 2023 will be cheered on at Parkhead by a section of their travelling supporters.

Celtic host Rangers in March in a game which marks Barry Ferguson’s first taste of a Glasgow derby since moving into the world of coaching while also handing the Light Blues a golden opportunity to try and at least bridge the gap between themselves and the runaway leaders. The added presence of fans will give the Gers a slight boost in a fixture which has seen no visiting fans in games between the two since 2023, with the clubs unable to agree on ticketing arrangements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, both clubs have now agreed to let the other have a small allocation to welcome in travelling supporters, in a move which Rangers interim boss Barry Ferguson describes as ‘a start’ after taking the reins from Philippe Clement.

A Celtic club statement confirming the news says:"We can confirm that, following the previous SPFL determination from last year and with necessary requirements being addressed, away supporters will be present at the next two Glasgow derby matches this season at Celtic Park and Ibrox."

Brendan Rodgers shares reaction to fan update

Brendan Rodgers shares the sentiment that the return of away supporters for matches between Celtic and Rangers is just a starting point. Rodgers is keen to see the away allocations continue to grow and return to traditional larger away sections at both venues.

He explained, via the Celtic Way: "Yeah. I think everyone is [happy to see that back] "It's a big part of the fixture. Having been involved in it both with the supporters there, both home and away, and then obviously them being taken away, it does make a difference. I think it is great for everyone. Great for the game, great for the spectacle of the game and obviously for the supporters getting the chance to see their team, which is great.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We just have to get the supporters back in the stadium again," he added. "That was the start point and then hopefully it can get somewhere near to what it was before, because that always created an amazing atmosphere."

Brendan Rodgers sings the praises of Michael Nicholson

Downplaying his own involvement in resolving the away fan lockout, Rodgers insisted the issue was "out of our [Celtic's] control" as he hailed CEO Michael Nicholson and behind the scenes staff for their due diligence behind the scenes.

"This is all the club, the club have dealt with it really well," he said.

"Like I always said before, this wasn't a Celtic thing, this was something that sadly was out of our control at the beginning of it all.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Thankfully now both clubs have come together. It has been Michael and the people behind the scenes who have dealt with it. It's great for all of us involved in the game."