Celtic recorded their first home Champions League group stage victory in ten years last night as they exited the competition with a 2-1 win over Feyenoord.

Meanwhile, Rangers are in European action tonight and are looking to secure their place in the Europa League beyond Christmas as they face Real Betis in Spain. The Gers also have one eye on the weekend and the Viaplay Cup final against Aberdeen who themselves are in action tonight against Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa Conference League.

Away from the action on the pitch we are fast approaching the January transfer window and the rumour mill continues to turn. Latest reports suggest that Brentford could be planning a January move for a Celtic star if one of their own players departs the club while a current Rangers loanee has discusses the chances of him making his Ibrox stay permanent. Here are the latest Celtic and Rangers transfer news headlines on Thursday, December 14:

Brentford 'identify' Celtic striker as potential Ivan Toney replacement

Per a report from SportsMole, Brentford have identified Kyogo Furuhashi as a potential replacement for Ivan Toney. The England international is now in the final stages of an eighth-month betting ban and will be available to play in January.

Several of England's biggest clubs have been linked with a move for the forward in recent months including both Arsenal and Chelsea. Furuhashi is said to be one of three possible forward options for the Bees in the January window.

Rangers loanee comments on potential permanent transfer

As reported in The Scottish Sun, Abdallah Sima has admitted he’d love to make his Rangers loan move permanent. It comes following the news that Philippe Clement is 'set for talks' with Brighton to try and secure the 22-year old on a long term deal.

Sima said: "You know, in football anything can happen. To be honest, I am really happy to be in Glasgow right now and wearing this special shirt for me. It is a team that I really like. I said in my first interview it was a club I really like.