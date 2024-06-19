The former Celtic kid is transfer listed | Getty Images

The former Celtic winger enjoyed an impressive spell on loan in England last season, but he still does not have a future at his current club.

A former Celtic wonderkid is on the move this summer after being told he has no future with his current club.

Karamoko Dembele spent last season on loan with Blackpool, scoring eight times in 39 league appearances from out wide. He is due back at parent club Brest this summer.

But ahead of his Brest return becoming official, the club’s sporting director Grégory Lorenzi has told L’Equipe that Dembele is among the players who will be sold this summer in a bid to raise money for incoming signings. Dembele was signed by Brest for free from Celtic in 2022, so any money raised from his departure will be profit.

The 21-year-old is still tipped to have a successful career, and he has already been linked with a move to Championship newcomers Derby County this summer. Dembele is eligible to represent Scotland at international level.

Blackpool boss Neil Critchley has previously said of the winger: "He’s never played this much football in his life, and I know he enjoys being here and in this group. He’s been a real top performer for us this season, so I’m hoping he can be a decisive player for us in some big games between now and the end of the campaign.

“We obviously want to keep good players and bring them to the football club- Kaddy is obviously one of them, but it’s not always us and what we want, players and agents have their thoughts and ideas as well. It goes without saying, if we could then he’s the type of player we’d love to have.

“He’s a brilliant footballer, I love watching him play. He’s exciting, he’s something different in this league. He’s really courageous, he takes the ball into any area of the pitch and backs himself- he’s got real bravery. He’s a lovely boy and is great to work with.