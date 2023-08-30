Celtic and Rangers will face each other in the Old Firm derby on Sunday.

The first Old Firm derby of the 2023/24 Scottish Premiership season is fast approaching. Celtic will make their way to Ibrox on Sunday afternoon for their blockbuster clash against fierce rivals Rangers. The Hoops are currently top of the table with seven points, so a win for the Gers will see them leapfrog ahead.

But of course, it’s not just the points that are on the line here, it’s the pride of the city. This long-standing, bitter feud between Celtic and Rangers is one of the biggest and most well-known rivalries in world football and there will be very few fans around the globe who aren’t aware of the magnitude of it.

So, ahead of Sunday’s clash, we’ve put together 10 of the most fierce derbies in British football — take a look at see where the Old Firm ranks compared to other households feuds.

1 . 10th — Aston Villa vs Birmingham City A fierce and close proximity rivalry that spans across both the men’s and women’s game. Jack Grealish once got punched by a pitch invader.

2 . 9th — Derby vs Nottingham Forest Another huge and long-standing rivalry in English football, dubbed by many as one of the biggest. ‘Hooliganism and violence’ is often a ‘common occurance’ when these two enemies meet.

3 . 8th — Sheffield United vs Sheffield Wednesday The Steel City derby is regarded as one of the biggest in English football and dates all the way back to the two clubs' first meeting in 1890.