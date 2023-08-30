Register
BREAKING
Flights grounded as UK air traffic control hit by network-wide failure
Child, 2, dies after being hit by car at holiday park
Police officer struck by train while saving man dies in hospital
Asda issues urgent recall for more than 10 ‘unsafe to eat’ snacks
Wilko temporarily stops redundancies amid last minute rescue bids
Labour politician Lord Alan Haworth dead at 75

British football’s 10 fiercest derbies- Celtic v Rangers ranked vs Man Utd v Liverpool, Arsenal v Spurs & more

Celtic and Rangers will face each other in the Old Firm derby on Sunday.

By Georgia Goulding
Published 30th Aug 2023, 16:00 BST

The first Old Firm derby of the 2023/24 Scottish Premiership season is fast approaching. Celtic will make their way to Ibrox on Sunday afternoon for their blockbuster clash against fierce rivals Rangers. The Hoops are currently top of the table with seven points, so a win for the Gers will see them leapfrog ahead.

But of course, it’s not just the points that are on the line here, it’s the pride of the city. This long-standing, bitter feud between Celtic and Rangers is one of the biggest and most well-known rivalries in world football and there will be very few fans around the globe who aren’t aware of the magnitude of it.

So, ahead of Sunday’s clash, we’ve put together 10 of the most fierce derbies in British football — take a look at see where the Old Firm ranks compared to other households feuds.

A fierce and close proximity rivalry that spans across both the men’s and women’s game. Jack Grealish once got punched by a pitch invader.

1. 10th — Aston Villa vs Birmingham City

A fierce and close proximity rivalry that spans across both the men’s and women’s game. Jack Grealish once got punched by a pitch invader.

Another huge and long-standing rivalry in English football, dubbed by many as one of the biggest. ‘Hooliganism and violence’ is often a ‘common occurance’ when these two enemies meet.

2. 9th — Derby vs Nottingham Forest

Another huge and long-standing rivalry in English football, dubbed by many as one of the biggest. ‘Hooliganism and violence’ is often a ‘common occurance’ when these two enemies meet.

The Steel City derby is regarded as one of the biggest in English football and dates all the way back to the two clubs' first meeting in 1890.

3. 8th — Sheffield United vs Sheffield Wednesday

The Steel City derby is regarded as one of the biggest in English football and dates all the way back to the two clubs' first meeting in 1890.

The Edinburgh derby is one of the longest running rivalries in world football and the bitterness between the two sides dates all the way back to the 1870s.

4. 7th — Hearts vs Hibs

The Edinburgh derby is one of the longest running rivalries in world football and the bitterness between the two sides dates all the way back to the 1870s.

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Old FirmScottish PremiershipIbrox