The US international impressed during his season-long loan at Parkhead and the centre-back has been attracting strong interest

Cameron Carter-Vickers has revealed he will leave Tottenham Hotspur this summer - but refused to confirm if he will rejoin Celtic on a permanent basis.

The defender hinted last season he would be open to signing for the Hoops this summer after admitting he loved his role in helping clinch two trophies for the Parkhead club during his season-long loan spell.

Celtic hierarchy have held talks with the 24-year-old and his representatives over a £6million deal but Carter-Vickers has also been attracting strong interest from English Premier League clubs.

Celtic's Cameron Carter-Vickers (left) tussles with Motherwell's Kevin van veen during a Cinch premiership match between Celtic and Motherwell at Celtic Park.

The centre-back, who is currently on international duty with the United States national team after earning a recall for the first time in four years, is not part of Antonio Conte’s long-term plans at Spurs.

He has reportedly been told he is free to leave, but insists a permanent move to Celtic isn’t fully down to him.

Carter-Vickers stated: “I have really enjoyed it at Celtic. We were good to watch and an enjoyable team to play in.

“I am 24 now and want to be somewhere I can settle for a few years.

“Me and my agent have been talking to the club throughout the season about what’s going to happen at the end of the season, but obviously, it’s not just my decision.

“Celtic have to come to some kind of agreement with Tottenham so it’s not completely in my hands.

“I just want to be somewhere playing football. If I’m being completely honest, I think it’s time to move on permanently.

“I’m happy with last season. I really enjoyed my time there. But what will happen in the future? I’m not too sure.

“Will I go back? You never know. I just want to be somewhere where I enjoy my football and get on with the manager.

“The manager at Celtic is a top manager who wants to play out of the back and keep possession, which suits me.”

Prior to spending the last 12 months in Glasgow, Carter-Vickers had spent time out on loan at several English Championship clubs, including Sheffield United, Ipswich, Swansea, Stoke City, Luton Town and Bournemouth.

He quickly became a vital member of Ange Postecoglou’s new-look Hoops side as they won the Scottish Premiership title and the League Cup.

Carter-Vickers reckons having SEVEN temporary stints has aided his development, admitting: “It’s been kind of difficult to keep going out on loan, but it’s been good for me as well.

“I feel I really have improved as a player and a person. In a way, it’s almost fun to kind of have a new challenge every year.”

Cameron Carter-Vickers scored the winning goal for Celtic against Rangers.

Carter-Vickers insists his winning goal against Old Firm rivals Rangers at Ibrox, which effectively ended the title race, will go down as a one of the biggest highlights of his career to date.

“I don’t think you actually realise how intense it is until you play in the Old Firm games. They are such good games to be a part of.