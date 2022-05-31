Celtic’s famous 1967 Lisbon Lions squad voted best club side of all time in BBC poll

Jock Stein’s side became the first British team to win the presitgious European Cup after beating Inter Milan at the

Celtic’s iconic Lisbon Lions squad has been voted as the best club side of all time, according to votes cast on a recent BBC poll.

The famous Hoops team of 1967 were shortlisted alongside nine other clubs to decide who comes out on top as best side to ever exist in the history of the sport in a poll published by BBC Sport.

Manager Jock Stein led his Celtic team to European Cup glory after beating Italian champions Inter Milan 2-1 at the Estadio Nacional in the Portuguese capital, courtesy of second half goals from Tommy Gemmell and Stevie Chalmers.

The Lisbon Lions. The Celtic team line up before their European Cup Final match against Inter Milan in Lisbon. They went on to win 2-1 to become the first British club to lift the trophy.

It marked a historical achievement as the Hoops became the first British team to win the presitgious competition.

Regarded as the best squad to have ever graced Scottish football, the 1967 team remain the only British club to complete the quadruple, which led to the birth of their nickname ‘The Lisbon Lions’.

Reacting to the success, Stein commented: “Winning was important, but it was the way that we won that has filled me with satisfaction. We did it by playing football; pure, beautiful, inventive football. There was not a negative thought in our heads.”

Famously, all 11 players were born withing 30 miles of Celtic Park, a feat unimaginable in today’s game.

The Parkhead club marked the 55th anniversary of their famous triumph at a special lunch event last week, where club directors welcomed Bobby Lennox, Jim Craig and John Clark as well as the families of all other players and manager Jock Stein.

Willie Wallace also joined digitally from his residence in Australia and Celtic chairman Ian Bankier delivered his message of congratultions.

Current Hoops boss Ange Postecoglou was not in attendance but sent his own personal video message.

He stated: “To be manager of a club with such a special history is a real honour and the Lions are fundamental to this history - their achievement was the greatest of all.

“It has been a real priviliege to meet members of the team since I have been at the club - great men who gave so much to the club.

“Rightly, their wonderful success should be celebrated.”

Now, according to the poll which closed at 5pm on Tuesday, May 31, Celtic’s immortals have won the battle to be crowned the greatest club side of all time by a stunning 10 per cent.

RESULTS

1 - CELTIC 1966-67 (34%)

Matt Busby presenting Jock Stein with the team prize at the BBC's Sport Review of 1967 in recognition of Celtic's European Cup triumph in Lisbon

2 - BARCELONA 2010-11 (24%)

Dominanted European football for roughly a decade in the early 2000s but Pep Guardiola took the La Liga giants to another level during his four years in charge. Crowned Champions League winners after beating United 3-1 at Wembley and stormed to the La Liga title with 96 points. Lionel Messi scored 53 goals, aided by the help of midfield trio Xavi, Andres Iniesta and Sergio Busquets.

3 - MANCHESTER UNITED 1998-99 (14%)

The pinnacle of their English football dominance at the time saw the Red Devile secure a Treble by winning the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League. Ryan Giggs, David Beckham, Paul Scholes, Roy Keane, Peter Schmeichel and Dwight Yorke were all crucial figures in Fergie’s side.

4 - LIVERPOOL 1983-84 (9%)

Sealed a memorable Treble by lifting the European Cup after beating Roma on penalties in the final, First Division title and League Cup, with Ian Rush netting 47 goals in all competitions. A team which featured several Scottish icons, including Alan Hansen, Graeme Souness and Kenny Dalglish.

Liverpool and Bob Paisley celebrate their League Cup victory over Manchester United in 1983.

5 - AC MILAN 1988-89 (4%)

Became known as ‘The Immortals’ after collecting 10 major honours in nine years, including three European Cups. A side brimming with legends of the game such as Marco van Basten, Paolo Maldini, Ruud Gullit, Carlo Ancelottie and Franco Baresi to name just a few.

JT-6 - REAL MADRID 1959-60 (3%),

Dominated the European Cup in the early years. Stars names included Alfredo di Stefano and Ferenc Puskas - the pair scoring all seven goals between them in the 7-3 European Cup final win over Eintracht Frankfurt.

AJAX 1971-72 (3%)

The Dutch giants won three European Cups in a row at the beginning of the 70s during the height of their ‘Total Football’ phase. A side brimming with talent and containing top goalscorer Johan Cruyff completed a clean sweep of trophies by winning the Eredivisie, Dutch Cup and European Cup.

SANTOS 1962 (3%),

The dominant force in Brazilian football during the 1960s. Inspired by Pele, they went on a 5-match unbeaten run between November 1960 and October 1963, a world record at the time.

7 - TORINO 1947-48 (1%)

The kings of Italian football in the 1940s - going on an unbeaten home run of more than six years.

8 - BAYERN MUNICH 2012-13 (0%),

Managed by Jupp Heynckes, the Germans enjoyed a trophy-laden campaign by lifting the German Super Cup, Bundesliga, German Cup and Champions League. Thomas Muller finished as top scorer with 23 goals, while Franck Ribery was nominated for the Ballon d’Or and Arjen Robben played a starring role throughout.

1966/67 CELTIC SQUAD (Starting XI vs Inter Milan in bold)

Manager - Jock Stein

Goalkeepers - RONNIE SIMPSON, John Fallon, Jack Kennedy

Defenders - Jim Brogan, Davie Cattanach, JIM CRAIG, John Cushley, JOHN CLARK, TOMMY GEMMELL, Jim Holton, BILLY McNEIL, Willie O’Neill, Ian Young, Frank McCarron

Midfielders - BERTIE AULD, Sammy Henderson, JIMMY JOHNSTONE, Lou Macari, BOBBY MURDOCH, Charlie Gallagher