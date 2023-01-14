Goals in either half from Daizen Maeda and Giorgos Giakoumakis sealed the Hoops progress after an enthralling contest

Daizen Maeda celebrates after scoring the team’s first goal during the Viaplay Cup Semi-final match between Celtic and Kilmarnock at Hampden Park

Holders Celtic battled past a resilient Kilmarnock side to reach their sixth Viaplay Cup final in seven seasons after goals from Daizen Maeda and Giorgos Giakoumakis set up a meeting with either Rangers or Aberdeen on February 26.

The Japanese attacker’s deflected finish from Kyle Lafferty’s attempted clearance flew past Sam Walker into the net to give the Hoops a slender first-half lead at Hampden Park. Substitute Giakoumakis settled the tie in the fifth minute of stoppage time after Ange Postecoglou’s side had two goals disallowed for offside.

Advertisement

The Ayrshire side will feel aggreived not to have forced extra-time in rain-sodden conditions when Joe Wright was hauled down by Giakoumakis at the opposite end before the Scottish champions broke up the field and scored their second.

Giorgos Giakoumakis of Celtic celebrates with team-mate Alexandro Bernabei after scoring his team’s second goal

The pre-match fireworks display cranked up an already electric atmosphere inside the national stadium before both teams emerged from the tunnel. In-demand right-back Josip Juranovic started in place of Alistair Johnston for Celtic, while Kyle Lafferty was restored to Kilmarnock’s starting line-up after serving his 10-match ban for sectarian language.

Kilmarnock, making their first appearance at Hampden in 11 years after defeating Hearts and Dundee United on route to the last four, immediately started on the front-foot with Danny Armstrong getting in behind Hoops left-back Alexandro Bernabei on two occasions inside the opening five minutes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Derek McInnes had changed shape with the intent of pressing Celtic higher up the pitch and his side were certainly relishing the occasion. Centre-back Carl Starfelt lost possession midway inside his own half after seven minutes, allowing Rory McKenzie to drive forward an unleash a low 20-yard drive which was tipped round the far post by Joe Hart.

Those early warning signs seemed to spark Celtic into life and they quickly began to find their rhythm. When referee Willie Collum awarded the Hoops a free-kick on 18 minutes after Josip Juranovic was fouled, Killie boss McInnes turned away in frustration. What followed will have left him furious.

Aaron Mooy’s delivery from the right-hand side found it’s way to the back post through a flurry of bodies and Kyle Lafferty’s attempt at a hooked clearance ricocheted off Daizen Maeda’s midriff into the net.

Daizen Maeda of Celtic earned the ‘Man of the Match’ award

Advertisement

Killie responded well and their aggressive approach was causing the holders problems. They won a free-kick of their own just two minutes later. Captain Alan Power picked out the unmarked Joe Wright and the defender’s header forced Hart to scramble across his line and palm the ball behind for a corner.

An absorbing first-half drew to a close with Celtic pushing for an elusive second goal as they exerted a grip on possession, but Walker in the Kilmarnock goal was rarely threatened as play continually broke down in the final third.

Advertisement

Sensing an opportunity to pounce, McInnes opted to make two changes at the break with the ineffective Lafferty and the injured Liam Donnelly withdrawn and replaced by Christian Doidge and Liam Polworth.

However, unlike their start to the match, Celtic re-grouped and flew out of the traps at the start of the second half. Within four minutes of the re-start, Reo Hatate thought he had doubled their advantage following a clever interchange between Mooy and Juranovic. The latter’s strike deflected off Ash Taylor into the Japanese midfielder’s path before poking home, but after a VAR review the goal was ruled out for offside.

Advertisement

Celtic were now firmly in the ascendency and supporters were on their feet celebrating another goal before VAR intervened for a second time just shy of the hour mark. Brilliant play on the edge of the box saw McGregor’s pass flicked on by Furuhashi for the onrushing Maeda who curled the ball into the top corner. However, after a lengthy check, referee Collum brought play back with Furuhashi’s trailing leg fractionally offside.

Alan Power of Kilmarnock is challenged by Reo Hatate of Celtic

To their credit, Kilmarnock continued to come again. The lively Armstrong came within a whisker of levelling the tie after he slid in at the back post to meet Kyle Vassell’s low cross but the playmaker’s effort rippled the side-netting. Substitute Christian Doidge then diverted a shot towards goal but Hart reacted smartly to push the ball away to safety.

Ange Postecoglou made a triple substitution after 73 minutes, introducing Liel Abada, Matt O’Riley and Giorgos Giakoumakis to add some fresh creativity and midfielder Aaron Mooy was next to try his luck from distance as play continued to rage from end to end.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Australian received the ball in acres of space before stepping inside and forcing Walker into a fingertip save. Abada headed agonisingly wide of the target minutes later after a good spell of Celtic pressure.

Fourth official Grant Irvine indicated a minimum of six added minutes at the end of the ninety, greeted by a loud cheer from the 7,000 Kilmarnock supporters housed in the South-West corner of the stadium. They had strong appeals for a penalty waved away in the 92nd minute when Giakoumakis’ clumsy challenge on Wright was waved away by referee Collum.

Giorgos Giakoumakis of Celtic celebrates with teammates after scoring the team's second goal

Seconds later, Celtic took advantage of a tiring Kilmarnock defence when they broke up the field. James Forrest slipped a neat ball through for David Turnbull who saw his strike saved by Walker. However, the ball broke kindly for Giakoumakis who tapped home the rebound from close range at the end of a pulsating contest.

Advertisement

Celtic (4-3-3): Hart, Starfelt, Furuhashi (Giakoumakis; 73), Mooy (Turnbull; 92), Jota (Abada; 73), Carter-Vickers, Bernabei, Maeda (Forrest; 81), Hatate (O’Riley; 73), McGregor, Juranovic

Unused: Bain (GK), Johnston, Jenz, Kobayashi

Advertisement

Kilmarnock (3-5-2): Walker, Mayo (Alebiosu; 87), Power, Taylor, McKenzie (Jones; 87), Armstrong, Wright, Donnelly (Polworth; 45), Vassell (Robinson; 72), Lafferty (Doidge; 45), Chrisene

Unused: Hemming (GK), Stokes, Alston, McInroy

Advertisement

Referee: Willie Collum

Attendance: 45,787