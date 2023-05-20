The Hoops salvaged a share of the spoils through skipper Callum McGregor’s late equaliser at Parkhead.

Celtic had Callum McGregor to thank for preserving their lengthy unbeaten domestic run on home soil after the captain notched a late equaliser to secure a hard-earned 2-2 draw against St Mirren.

Ange Postecoglou’s side looked off the pace throughout the 90 minutes, with Curtis Main scoring twice for the Buddies at Parkhead to threaten the champions with a first league defeat in 51 games at Celtic Park under the Australian.

The Paisley outfit will feel aggreived not to have clinched all three points for the second time against Celtic this season and going 1-0 and 2-1 ahead. But a tremendous Kyogo Furuhashi finish and McGregor’s 81st minute leveller secured a share of the spoils as Celtic went two successive matches without a win since retaining the Premiership title.

A trip to Easter Road is up next for Celtic on Wednesday night before rounding off their top-flight campaign at home to Aberdeen next weekend. Here, we take a look at the story of the match through the camera lense:

1 . Celtic goalkeeper Joe Hart is beaten by Curtis Main’s composed low finish to give St Mirren an early lead at Celtic Park.

2 . Celtic owner Dermot Desmond is pictured prior to kick-off alongside chairman Peter Lawwell and chief executive Michael Nicholson.

3 . Japanese striker Kyogo Furuhashi celebrates his equaliser to make it 1-1 after a sluggish start from the home side.

4 . Frontman Curtis Main (far right) grabs his and St Mirren’s second goal of the match inside a congested penalty area.