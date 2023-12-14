Register
Celtic's 2013 starting XI vs Ajax after first home Champions League win in 10 years - gallery

Celtic won their first Champions League match in ten years on home soil this week.

By Georgia Goulding
Published 14th Dec 2023, 12:11 GMT

Celtic punched an historic win in the Champions League on Wednesday night after Luis Palma's penalty and a stoppage time header from Gustaf Lagerbielke. The Hoops snatched a 2-1 win over Feyenoord, and while it did not alter their European fate, it was a huge moment to celebrate at Celtic Park.

Their victory marked the first time Celtic had won a Champions League match on home soil in 10 years. The previous occasion came back in October 2013, when a side led by Neil Lennon also won 2-1 against Ajax.

Let's take a look back at the starting 11 that stunned the Dutch a decade ago and lifted the roof off Celtic Park.

1. #1. Fraser Forster

2. #3. Emilio Izaguirre

3. #4. Efe Ambrose

4. #5. Virgil van Dijk

