Celtic won their first Champions League match in ten years on home soil this week.

Celtic punched an historic win in the Champions League on Wednesday night after Luis Palma's penalty and a stoppage time header from Gustaf Lagerbielke. The Hoops snatched a 2-1 win over Feyenoord, and while it did not alter their European fate, it was a huge moment to celebrate at Celtic Park.

Their victory marked the first time Celtic had won a Champions League match on home soil in 10 years. The previous occasion came back in October 2013, when a side led by Neil Lennon also won 2-1 against Ajax.

Let's take a look back at the starting 11 that stunned the Dutch a decade ago and lifted the roof off Celtic Park.

1 . #1. Fraser Forster

2 . #3. Emilio Izaguirre

3 . #4. Efe Ambrose

4 . #5. Virgil van Dijk