Here are the Hoops 2022/23 Scottish Premiership fixtures in full...

Celtic will be hoping to retain their Scottish Premiership title and improve their European fortunes during the 2022/23 season.

The Hoops clinched the top-flight crown with 93 points - four clear of Rangers after staging an impressive comeback during the second half of the campaign.

Ange Postecoglou’s side trailed their bitter rivals by six points at the turn of the year before embarking on a lengthy unbeaten run while the Gers faltered due to their Europa league exploits.

Celtic also defeated Hibernian to get their hands on the League Cup last season, ensuring Postecoglou capped off a brilliant first season in charge of the Parkhead club.

An influx of new signings occured last summer as the Australian quickly set about addressing the club’s on-field problems after their disasterous ten-in-a-row bid.

Fast forward 12 months, Postecoglou is expecting a quieter transfer window this time round but he will still be eager to bolster his squad ahead of the new season.

They will kick off the campaign at home on Saturday 30 July.

GlasgowWorld takes a look at how Celtic’s fixtures pan out in the 2022/23 season:

*All fixtures are subject to change

July 31 Aberdeen (H)

August 6 Ross County (A) | 13 Kilmarnock (A) | 20 Hearts (H) | 27 Dundee United (A)

September 3 Rangers (H) | 10 Livingston (H) | 17 St Mirren (A)

October 1 Motherwell (H) | 8 St Johnstone (A) | 15 Hibernian (H) | 22 Hearts (A) | 29 Livingston (A)