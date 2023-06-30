Celtic’s 2023-24 Scottish Premiership fixture list in full as Brendan Rodgers’ side kick-off with a lunchtime kick-off against Ross County

Celtic kick-off their 2023-24 Scottish Premiership season at home to Ross County before playing back-to-back games against Aberdeen and St Johnstone.

The Hoops are aiming to builld on another remarkable Treble-winning campaign which saw them qualify directly for the Champions League group stages for a second consecutive year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The other key derby dates are as follows: September 3 (Ibrox), December 30 (Celtic Park) and April 6 (Ibrox) which will all be shown live on Sky Sports.

Newly re-appointed Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers during a press conference at Celtic Park, Glasgow.

The Parkhead club travel to Dundee after Boxing Day and end their season with a home tie against St Mirren before the post-split fixtures are announced.

Check out the club’s fixture list in full below:

Celtic’s Scottish Premiership fixtures in full

August

05: Ross County (H)

12: Aberdeen (A)

26: St Johnstone (H)

September

03: Rangers (A)

16: Dundee (H)

23: Livingston (A)

30: Motherwell (A)

October

07: Kilmarnock (H)

21: Hearts (A)

28: Hibernian (A)

November

01: St Mirren (H)

04: Ross County (A)

11: Aberdeen (H)

25: Motherwell (H)

December

02: St Johnstone (A)

06: Hibernian (H)

09: Kilmarnock (A)

16: Hearts (H)

23: Livingston (H)

27: Dundee (A)

30: Rangers (H)

January

02: St Mirren (A)

27: Ross County (H)

February

03: Aberdeen (A)

07: Hibernian (A)

17: Kilmarnock (H)

24: Motherwell (A)

28: Dundee (H)

March

02: Hearts (A)

16: St Johnstone (H)

30: Livingston (A)

April

06: Rangers (A)

13: St Mirren (H)

27: POST-SPLIT 1

May

04: POST-SPLIT 2

11: POST-SPLIT 3

15: POST-SPLIT 4