Celtic kick-off their 2023-24 Scottish Premiership season at home to Ross County before playing back-to-back games against Aberdeen and St Johnstone.
The Hoops are aiming to builld on another remarkable Treble-winning campaign which saw them qualify directly for the Champions League group stages for a second consecutive year.
The other key derby dates are as follows: September 3 (Ibrox), December 30 (Celtic Park) and April 6 (Ibrox) which will all be shown live on Sky Sports.
The Parkhead club travel to Dundee after Boxing Day and end their season with a home tie against St Mirren before the post-split fixtures are announced.
Check out the club’s fixture list in full below:
Celtic’s Scottish Premiership fixtures in full
August
05: Ross County (H)
12: Aberdeen (A)
26: St Johnstone (H)
September
03: Rangers (A)
16: Dundee (H)
23: Livingston (A)
30: Motherwell (A)
October
07: Kilmarnock (H)
21: Hearts (A)
28: Hibernian (A)
November
01: St Mirren (H)
04: Ross County (A)
11: Aberdeen (H)
25: Motherwell (H)
December
02: St Johnstone (A)
06: Hibernian (H)
09: Kilmarnock (A)
16: Hearts (H)
23: Livingston (H)
27: Dundee (A)
30: Rangers (H)
January
02: St Mirren (A)
27: Ross County (H)
February
03: Aberdeen (A)
07: Hibernian (A)
17: Kilmarnock (H)
24: Motherwell (A)
28: Dundee (H)
March
02: Hearts (A)
16: St Johnstone (H)
30: Livingston (A)
April
06: Rangers (A)
13: St Mirren (H)
27: POST-SPLIT 1
May
04: POST-SPLIT 2
11: POST-SPLIT 3
15: POST-SPLIT 4
18/19: POST SPLIT 5