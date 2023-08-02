Register
Celtic 3 Athletic Bilbao 2: Story of James Forrest’s testimonial in 12 pictures as Rodgers enjoys winning return

The Hoops ended their pre-season with an entertaining victory over the La Liga outfit at Parkhead.

Lewis Anderson
By Lewis Anderson
Published 2nd Aug 2023, 08:56 BST

Celtic capped off a special night for evergreen winger James Forrest by recording an impressive 3-2 victory over Spanish outfit Athletic Bilbao in his testimonial match.

With Brendan Rodgers’ side looking to sign off their pre-season preparations on a positive note, the Hoops left it late to defeat to La Liga side just four days before their Scottish Premiership opener against Ross County.

Forrest - wearing captain’s armband until being replaced in the 49th minute as per his squad number - was given a guard of honour and a standing ovation in front of a healthy crowd pre-match, while the returning Rodgers also received a warm reception from supporters on his homecoming.

The visitors broke the deadlock through Unai Gomez with just two minutes on the clock, but Reo Hatate equalised by arrowing a 20-yard drive into the bottom left-hand corner. However, the Basque outfit immediately restored the lead when Iker Muniain capitalised on a defensive mistake by rifling a powerul strike high past goalkeeper Benjamin Siegrist into the net.

Star performer Alexandro Bernabei got on the scoresheet after rounding off a well-worked passing move started by the Argentine left-back on 66 minutes, firing through the legs of Unai Simon. And David Turnbull popped up with the match-winner three minutes later following another clever passage of play by converting from the edge of the box.

Here, we take a look at the story of the match through the camera lense:

Celtic (first-half): Siegrist, Iwata, Carter-Vickers, Nawrocki, Taylor, Kwon, McGregor, Hatate, Maeda, Forrest, Furuhashi

Celtic (second-half): Bain, Ralston, Starfelt, Scales, Bernabei, Holm, Turnbull, O’Riley, Yang, Forrest (Abada; 49), Oh

Substitutes not used: Hart (GK), Haksabanovic, Kelly, Welsh, McPherson

James Forrest emerged from the tunnel to a standing ovation from Celtic fans as he took the acclaim before kick-off.

James Forrest emerged from the tunnel to a standing ovation from Celtic fans as he took the acclaim before kick-off. Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group

Club officials from Athletic Bilbao club laid flowers at the Billy McNeil statue, which was greeted by a warm round of applause from Celtic supporters.

Club officials from Athletic Bilbao club laid flowers at the Billy McNeil statue, which was greeted by a warm round of applause from Celtic supporters.

Stalwart Forrest waves to Celtic supporters as he walks out the tunnel ahead of making his 468th appearance for the club.

Stalwart Forrest waves to Celtic supporters as he walks out the tunnel ahead of making his 468th appearance for the club.

The returning Brendan Rodgers was also given a special welcome back from fans.

The returning Brendan Rodgers was also given a special welcome back from fans.

