The Hoops were back to their best against Aberdeen, with doubles from Kyogo Furuhashi, Oh Hyeon-Gyu and Carl Starfelt’s header completing the rout.

Celtic rounded off another triumphant Scottish Premiership campaign in style in front of a party atmosphere at Parkhead as they thrased Aberdeen 5-0.

Kyogo Furuhashi netted a double before half-time, while Carl Starfelt’s powerful header and a brace from substitute striker Oh Hyeon-gyu applied the finishing touches in a relentless five-star trophy-day performance for Ange Postecoglou’s side.

Aberdeen, who had already guaranteed third place and European football, failed to register a shot on goal throughout the 90 minutes as the champions kick-started the title celebrations.

Adressing the fans on the pitch before the official trophy presentation, Postecoglou roared: “Champions again! We’re champions again because of this brilliant group of players, brilliantly led by our skipper Callum McGregor. Champions again because of this unbelieavble group of people working behind the scenes, the staff. Outstanding.

“Champions again because of you (the supporters). In the words of the immortal Tommy Burns ‘You are always there, always’. Champions again because I am a lucky man! We’ve got one more game to go. WE NEVER STOP!”

Here, we take a look at the story of the match through the camera lense:

1 . Ange Postecoglou waves to supporters who gathered on the Celtic way as the team bus arrived outside Celtic Park.

2 . Former Celtic manager Martin O’Neill carries the Premiership trophy and leads the Scottish champions towards the stadium.

3 . The SPFL trophy on display outside the main entrance to Celtic Park for fans to see ahead of kick-off.

4 . Marley Watkins of Aberdeen vies with Reo Hatate of Celtic in what was a five-star performance from the Hoops.