The latest headlines ahead of Rangers and Celtic’s showdown in the Scottish League Cup this weekend.

Celtic played out a 0-0 draw against Dinamo Zagreb in their latest Champions League clash, while Rangers await their turn to play out their next European challenge. The Gers are up against Tottenham Hotspur in the Europa League, which will see a familiar face in Ange Postecoglou return to Ibrox following his departure from Parkhead.

Once the midweek fixtures have been completed, the two Glasgow sides will play out an Old Firm Scottish League Cup final on Sunday. Ahead of the upcoming action, we’ve rounded up some of the latest headlines for both clubs.

Celtic star urged to consider move to aid international career

President of the Honduran FA Jorge Salomon has expressed his desire for Luis Palma to be given more time on the pitch at Celtic, or failing that, at another club. The Hoops winger has slipped drastically down the pecking order in his second season, going from 12 goals and 13 assists in 41 appearances, to zero goal contributions and just seven outings so far this campaign.

Salomon has stressed the importance of regular playing time for Palma, which will be crucial for his position within the national team.

“We hope that players like Palma can be lucky enough to be given more continuity either at Celtic or another team,” the president told Diario La Prensa (via Daily Record). “He is a very polite, very dedicated boy, he loves the national team, he takes care of himself personally, he is well involved in this matter.

“I hope he has the good fortune that the club he plays for can give him more playing time, which will be important for him and the growth of the national team. As well as others.”

Tavernier looks ahead to Spurs

Rangers will host Tottenham Hotspur this evening in their Europa League clash and the Ibrox occasion will see them host Ange Postecoglou once again. The former Celtic boss left the Scottish Premiership last June when the English powerhouses approached him with a four-year contract.

Spurs are currently 11th in the Premier League, 15 points behind leaders Liverpool but as things stand, nothing separates them and Rangers in Europe. Rangers are currently only ahead of Tottenham on goal difference so a win this evening will be a significant one.

Ahead of the clash, James Tavernier was asked whether meeting with Postecoglou again would add some extra spice to the looming fixture. Speaking to the media ahead of welcoming the ex-Celtic manager and his new side to Ibrox, the Rangers defender said: “I think there's a lot around this game. Battle of Britain, Premier League team. I think there's a lot to it.

“It's obviously exciting for the outside but us as players, as a team, that we want to take three points and put three points on the table. It's a positive and really healthy position in what is the Europa League. That's what we're going to try and do.”