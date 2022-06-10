The Hoops have officially launched their change strip for season 2022/2.

Celtic have unveiled their new 90s inspired adidas away kit for the upcoming season.

The Hoops have put a modern spin on a classic design from 30 years ago and was officially launched on Friday morning.

Fans had been left excited by alleged leaked images of the shirt which had circulated on social media in recent weeks and the Scottish Premiership champions sent out a teaser of the strip last night.

The eye-catching kit features a black base and thing green vertical pinstripes trimmed with white outlines. The iconic adidas three stripes run down the shoulders in green.

It is an almost identical throwback to Celtic’s 1992/93 Umbro away jersey - but there’s a new addition in the shape of a single star above the crest to signify the club’s 1967 European Cup success.

Supporters are able to pre-order the kit, which will be available to buy on Thursday, June 23. There’s also an added option for fans to remove the dafabet sponsor for a retro look.

The majority of fans appear to be pleased with the new design.

One supporter said: “A thing of beauty. Take my money.”

Another added: “That’s proper smart. Love it will be pre-ordering for my Bhoys.”

However, some supporters felt the kit was severely over-priced.

One fan commented: “£65 and £50. Absolute joke Celtic and adidas.”

Another posted: “Very, very nice. But £65 thought for just the shirt... really?