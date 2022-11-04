Here’s everything you need to know about what will be discussed with Michael Nicholson and the Parkhead board today...

Celtic shareholders will get the opportunity to quiz the Parkhead hierarchy on a range of issues this morning at the club’s AGM - one of the liveliest days in the Scottish football calendar.

The Hoops have experienced a transition period over the last 12 months, with manager Ange Postecoglou transforming their fortunes on the park by adopting a highly entertaining brand of attacking football. The Australian reclaimed the Scottish Premiership title in his first season at the helm and ended the club’s five-year absence from the Champions League.

Off the park, newly-appointed chief executive Michael Nicholson has earned plaudits from a large section of Celtic’s fanbase for supporting Postecoglou in the previous two transfer markets and concluding player trading business early in the window.

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou attended his first club AGM as he sat alongside acting chief executive Michael Nicholson. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Chairman Ian Bankier has also announced he will step down from his position on January 1, 2023 after nearly 12 years of service, with official confirmation over who will replace the 70-year-old yet to be confirmed. Former CEO Peter Lawwell remains the leading candidate for the role.

Club shareholders have today been invited to attend and vote at the annual meeting taking place at 11.30am, which is being held in the Kerrydale Suite at Celtic Park. It will NOT be broadcast on TV.

Advertisement

GlasgowWorld breaks down what is on the agenda ahead of the 2022 Celtic plc AGM...

What resolutions are on the table?

1 - To receive the Company’s annual accounts and the Auditors’ Report, the Strategic Report and the Directors’ Report for the year ended 30 June 2022.

2 - To reappoint Dermot Desmond, who retires by rotation, as a director of the Company.

3 - To reappoint Tom Allison, who retires by rotation, as a director of the Company.

4 - To reappoint Brian Wilson, who retires by rotation, as a director of the Company.

Advertisement

5 - To reappoint Christopher McKay, who retires by rotation, as a director of the Company.

6 - To reappoint BDO LLP as auditors of the Company.

7 - To authorise the directors to determine the remuneration of the auditors.

8 - To grant the directors authority to allot shares.

SPECIAL RESOLUTION

9 - To grant the directors authority to disapply pre-emption rights.