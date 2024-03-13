Celtic and Aberdeen's last 9 meetings at Hampden Park as Scottish Cup semi final draw throws up familiar tie

Here's a look at the last nine times Celtic and Aberdeen have played each other at Hampden Park.

By Jimmy Johnson
Published 13th Mar 2024, 17:00 GMT
Updated 13th Mar 2024, 18:02 GMT

On the weekend of April 20, Celtic and Aberdeen will square off in the semi finals of the Scottish Cup after they defeated Livingston and Kilmarnock, respectively. Before that, however, let's look at some historic encounters between the two teams at Hampden Park.

In this piece, we'll look at their last nine competitive encounters on neutral ground. Between the two, the Bhoys have won seven of their last nine encounters at Hampden Park - Aberdeen have won just two, with one of them coming by the way of a penalty shoot out. Who will win the day when they come to blows in April?

Final score: 0-0 (Aberdeen won on penalties)

1. 1989/90 Scottish Cup final

Final score: 0-0 (Aberdeen won on penalties)

Final score: Aberdeen 1-0 Celtic

2. 1992/93 Scottish League Cup semi final

Final score: Aberdeen 1-0 Celtic

Final score: Aberdeen 0-1 Celtic

3. 1994/95 Scottish League Cup semi final

Final score: Aberdeen 0-1 Celtic

Final score: Aberdeen 0-2 Celtic

4. 1999/00 Scottish League Cup final

Final score: Aberdeen 0-2 Celtic

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Aberdeen

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.