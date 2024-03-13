On the weekend of April 20, Celtic and Aberdeen will square off in the semi finals of the Scottish Cup after they defeated Livingston and Kilmarnock, respectively. Before that, however, let's look at some historic encounters between the two teams at Hampden Park.

In this piece, we'll look at their last nine competitive encounters on neutral ground. Between the two, the Bhoys have won seven of their last nine encounters at Hampden Park - Aberdeen have won just two, with one of them coming by the way of a penalty shoot out. Who will win the day when they come to blows in April?