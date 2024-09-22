Getty Images

These are how many spot kicks each Scottish Premiership club has been awarded so far this league season.

Celtic and Rangers may be in Scottish League Cup quarter final action this weekend but there were two Scottish Premiership fixtures taking place.

St Mirren v Hearts and Ross County v St Johnstone brought the total number of matches in the top flight for the 2024/25 season so far to 64 combined. In those 64 matches the penalty count has actually been fairly low compare to other seasons with only nine spot kicks handed out so far.

So, which clubs have been awarded the most penalty kicks so far and who has been awarded the fewest? Well, half of the division have yet to be awarded a spot kick in the league while one club has already been awarded three!

Here are the total number of penalty kick awards in the 2024/25 Scottish Premiership season so far (data via Transfermarkt):

Ross County - 3 Dundee - 2 Kilmarnock - 1 Celtic - 1 St Johnstone - 1 St Mirren - 1 Aberdeen - 0 Dundee United - 0 Hearts - 0 Hibs - 0 Motherwell - 0 Rangers - 0

Celtic’s solitary spot kick so far this season came in their 2-0 victory over Hearts at Celtic Park. Record signing Arne Engels converted from 12 yards to help the Hoops secure a 2-0 victory.

That, of course, gives Brendan Rodgers’ side a 100 percent record which is the same for Dundee, St Mirren, Kilmarnock and St Johnstone. However, Ross County have only actually scored one of the three penalties they have been awarded so far for a success rate of 33.33 percent.