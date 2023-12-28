Register
BREAKING

Celtic and Rangers combined starting XI based on most valuable players ahead of latest Old Firm

A look at the most valuable combined Old Firm starting XI as Celtic and Rangers prepare to renew their rivalry.

Jamie Kemble
By Jamie Kemble
Published 28th Dec 2023, 17:41 GMT
Updated 28th Dec 2023, 17:56 GMT

Celtic and Rangers will end 2023 in the biggest possible way, facing off on Saturday with the title race very much in the balance at this stage, Just five points separate the two Glasgow clubs at the top, and Rangers have two games in-hand still to play after seeing their last outing postponed.

Celtic claimed the spoils earlier in the season, but Philippe Clement has since taken over the Gers, and they have improved significantly. As the latest Old Firm approaches, we have put together the most valuable combined starting XI between the two clubs based on the most valuable player in each position, with all figures courtesy of Transfermarkt. Take a look below.

Value in € - 3m

1. GK - Jack Butland

Value in € - 3m

Value in € - 7m

2. LB - Greg Taylor

Value in € - 7m

Value in € - 13m

3. CB - Cameron Carter-Vickers

Value in € - 13m

Value in € - 6m

4. CB - Connor Goldson

Value in € - 6m

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Philippe ClementOld Firm