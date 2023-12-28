Celtic and Rangers will end 2023 in the biggest possible way, facing off on Saturday with the title race very much in the balance at this stage, Just five points separate the two Glasgow clubs at the top, and Rangers have two games in-hand still to play after seeing their last outing postponed.

Celtic claimed the spoils earlier in the season, but Philippe Clement has since taken over the Gers, and they have improved significantly. As the latest Old Firm approaches, we have put together the most valuable combined starting XI between the two clubs based on the most valuable player in each position, with all figures courtesy of Transfermarkt. Take a look below.