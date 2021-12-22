Celtic and Rangers fans united in anger after Old Firm spectator limit announced

Supporters of both Glasgow giants were left frustrated by First Minister Nicola Sturgeon’s announcement

Celtic and Rangers fans have been united in anger after it was announced that just 500 spectators would be allowed to watch the New Year Old Firm derby clash.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced this afternoon that all football matches will be limited to crowds of 500 - including the crucial clash between Celtic and Rangers at Parkhead on January 2.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celtic captain Callum McGregor challenges Rangers' Alfredo Morelos in the open meeting between pair that was won by the defending champions. Now Ange Postecoglou's men can't afford any slip ups in a run of cinch Premiership fictures before they host the Ibrox side in two-and-a-half weeks. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

As you might expect, fans of both sides were left frustrated by the announcement.

GlasgowWorld takes a look at the reaction from supporters of both clubs:

What are Celtic fans saying?

Hoops supporters on the Kerrydale Street fan forum described those making the decisions as ‘out of touch’ and said that the plan to continue to play football without fans is ‘even madder’.

There are also calls for the winter break to be brought forwards - a move which has been rumoured.

One poster suggested: “What if we invite 60,000 people to a business meeting at Celtic Park on the 2nd?”

What are Rangers fans saying?

Light Blues supporters are equally annoyed at the announcement.

One poster on the FollowFollow fan forum said: “So we can’t sit at Ibrox on Boxing Day yet thousands will pile into Braehead, Silverburn, the Forge etc for the sales?”

Another posted: “So is Omicron taking a wee sabbatical until Boxing Day? Tomorrow night’s crowds will be immune, back out though for Boxing Day.”