Both Rangers and Celtic are looking to bolster their squads in the January transfer window. While the two clubs are looking at some big-money moves, they could take on a host of free agents for absolutely nothing.

In this piece, we've put together a list of the some of the most high-profile free agents that the Bhoys or the Gers could bring on board this month. We'll be looking at players who have been released from the likes of Nottingham Forest, Leeds United and River Plate - which of them would you like to see make the trip up to Glasgow?