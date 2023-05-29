Register
NationalWorldTV
Celtic and Rangers home league attendance figures for 2022/23 season and how Glasgow rivals compare - gallery

Here are the final average home league attendance figures for all Scottish Premiership clubs and how the Old Firm compare to Aberdeen, Hearts, Hibs and more.

Martyn Simpson
By Martyn Simpson
Published 29th May 2023, 13:50 BST

The 2022/23 Scottish Premiership season is officially over with Celtic having been crowned champions and Rangers finishing as runner-up.

It was a terrific league season overall, not just in the title race but in the battle for third spot and against relegation which both went down to the final days of the campaign. All the time the clubs were backed by brilliant and vocal home support up and down the country.

Here is how all 12 Scottish Premiership club’s average home league attendances for the 2022/23 season stack up, ranked from lowest to highest using data from football statistics site Transfermakrt:

Average home attendance = 4,329

1. Livingston

Average home attendance = 4,329

Average home attendance = 4,420

2. Ross County

Average home attendance = 4,420

Average home attendance = 5,360

3. St Johnstone

Average home attendance = 5,360

Average home attendance = 5,916

4. Motherwell

Average home attendance = 5,916

Page 1 of 3
Related topics:GlasgowOld FirmAberdeenHibsHearts FCScottish Premiership