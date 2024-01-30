Watch more of our videos on Shots!

He has been heavily linked with a move to both Celtic and Rangers in January but Owen Beck is now set to rubber stamp a transfer to another Scottish club.

The 21-year-old had a hugely impressive first half of the season at Dundee before he was recalled by parent club Liverpool as cover for long term injured duo Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas and reports had suggested that both Old Firm clubs would battle for his signature should he become available again after his positive displays at Dens Park.

His return to Anfield coincided with a rare appearance in the Liverpool first team as he came off the bench during the side's 4-0 away win at Bournemouth where he replaced Connor Bradley in the late stages of the game, though he was an unused substitute in the weekend win over Norwich City in the FA Cup.

And now Beck is set for a quick to the Scottish Premiership after the BBC reported the Welsh under-21 international will return to Dundee for another loan deal, with the defender arriving at the club's training ground on Monday to be was greeted by delighted supporters.

It is reported that it was Beck himself who was keen to complete a move to Dens Park for a second spell as he sought to continue his development and felt that Dundee was the ideal place to do so after making a total of 17 appearances in the earlier part of the campaign for them.