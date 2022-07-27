Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side get the new campaign underway at Livingston while the Hoops host Aberdeen on Sunday.

The 2022/23 Scottish Premiership season kicks off this weekend as Celtic and Rangers get set for what looks like being another closely contested title race.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side will begin the new campaign in the early kick off on Saturday as they travel to Livingston while the Hoops start their title defence on Sunday at home to Aberdeen.

In between, St Johnston host Hibs and Dundee United travel to newly promoted Kilmarnock while Hearts host Ross County and Motherwell are at St Mirren.

It will be the tenth season of the Scottish Premiership, since the SPL and SFL combined in 2013 to form the SPFL, and previous opening weekend’s have provided some memorable moments for the two Glasgow giants.

Celtic have won eight of their last nine season openers while Rangers have been less consistent but did begin the dawn of the SPFL further down the divisions.

Both sides have seen multiple changes in managers and players over those years with several familiar faces having spent their time at Celtic Park and Ibrox to differing success.

Here, we look back at the last nine opening games of the season for both Celtic and Rangers since the SPFL was formed in the 2013/14 season:

1. Celtic 2-1 Ross County (2013/14) Anthony Stokes bagged a brace at Celtic park to secure the three points after Darren Maatsen had given the Staggies an early lead

2. Rangers 4-1 Brechin City (2013/14) Chris Hegarty, Ian Black and Dean Shiels were on the score sheet as Ally McCoist's side kicked off League One with a big win at Ibrox

3. St Johnstone 0-3 Celtic (2014/15) Anthony Stokes scored on the opening day again as did Callum McGregor and Nir Bitton from the penalty spot as Saints ending the match with 10 men after Dave MacKay was sent off

4. Rangers 1-2 Hearts (2014/15) A season to forget for the Gers started with a disappointing 2-1 defeat to eventual Championship winners Hearts at Ibrox