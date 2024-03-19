With the international break now active, let's take a step back from Scottish Football action. In this list, using data sourced from Transfermarkt , we'll be looking at the 50 clubs from across the globe who have accumulated the highest average home attendance figures over the course of the 2023/24 season.

Both Celtic and Rangers make an appearance in this list - it is no surprise, given their respective statuses as two of the most famous football clubs in the world. But against massive outfits such as Manchester United, Liverpool and Real Madrid, how can the two Glaswegian giants hold up?