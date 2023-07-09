The two Glasgow giants have launched a set of strips specifically designed for fans and their pets.

You’ve got to be barking mad...

It’s that time of year when football fans across the country are forking out to buy their club’s new replica kits for the 2023/24 season, with Celtic and Rangers now being offered the chance to snap up strips for their DOG.

That’s right, the two Glasgow clubs are launching a collection of jerseys specifically designed for your pets, which feature the club crest, and respective colours - Celtic’s famous green and white hoops and Rangers iconic royal blue strips now available to purchase.

Celtic and Rangers fans can buy shirts designed specifically for dogs (Credit: Urban Pup)

Teaming up with UrbanPup.com - a clothing company exclusively for dogs who have made raincoats, knitted sweaters an even ‘season trend’ clothing - they have now branched out into footie kits with both teams releasing a set of the canine-friendly strips made of breathable material.

The company state they’ve modelled the Celtic top on the club’s “Retro 1967 design” European Cup winner’s shirt, while the Rangers kit also comes complete with red and white trim and is based on “kits of the past that have been worn by countless legends.”

Priced at £17.75, the shirts can even be PERSONALISED with your pet’s name and number on the back at the extra cost of £2.

UrbanPup unveiled the latest Celtic collection on Wednesday, telling owner “you’ll never walk your dog alone” with a spokesperson saying: “These adorable canine supporters, donned in the team’s signature colours, perfectly encapsulate the spirit of unity and fervour that defines the Celtic community.

“The spectacle of pets adorning their personalised jerseys not only excites fellow supports but also fortifies the bond between humans and their pets, uniting them in a vibrant display of Celtic pride.”