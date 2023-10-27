Register
Celtic and Rangers' Scottish Premiership rivals on verge of Premier League 'agreement'

One of Celtic and Rangers' Premiership rivals are about to strike a deal with a Premier League club.

Jamie Kemble
By Jamie Kemble
Published 27th Oct 2023, 13:30 BST

Celtic and Rangers' Scottish Premiership rivals Dundee are said to be in discussions over a deal with a Premier League club. Club partnerships have become common place in football these days, though usually due to shared ownership.

Whether it's Red Bull or the City Group, many clubs openly share relationships, and there could be a new one between England and Scotland, though this time not because of ownership. According to the Daily Mail, Dundee are in talks with Premier League strugglers Burnley over some sort of 'feeder club' deal.

The clubs have reportedly been discussing a 'talent-share' agreement that would see Burnley get first refusal on Dundee's best players. That may sound like a one-sided deal, but there is a carrot for Dundee. The Scottish club would also see a healthy stream of talented young Burnley players join the club on loan, something we have already seen this season, with Marcel Lewis currently on loan with Dundee.

Interestingly, Burnley's American owners ALK Capital have been linked with purchasing a stake in Dundee, but talks have been dubbed 'premature' at this stage, acccording to the report. Still, it looks like a relationship could start with a bridge being built between the ALK's current club Burnley and Dundee, potentially opening the door to a future purchase.

This deal would not be the first of its kind between an English and Scottish club, with Manchester United already having an agreement with Livingston, while Arsenal have an agreement with Inverness Caledonian Thistle. Brighton also have a 'strategic agreement' with Hibernian.