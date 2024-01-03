The Africa Cup of Nations and Asian Cup tournaments kick off this month and players will be heading to join up with their national sides.

Domestic football across Europe is about to be shaken up as two major international tournaments see players leaving their clubs mid-season to join up with their national sides.

The 2024 editions of the Africa Cup of Nations and Asian Cup both kick off in January. The Asian Cup will be held in Qatar from January 12 to February 10 and the AFCON will take place in the Ivory Coast from January 13 to February 11.

Clubs across Scotland, including Celtic and Rangers, will be without key players during these competitions. Here is the full list of every player from the SPFL currently leaving to pay for their countires:

1 . Daizen Maeda Celtic & Japan

2 . Reo Hatate Celtic & Japan

3 . Oh Hyeon-gyu Celtic & South Korea

4 . Marco Tilio Celtic & Australia