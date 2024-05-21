Any given football season can be a boost or a setback for any given player. So much attention is placed on clubs and their collective success, but a football player’s career is short, and it’s for that reason that achieving progress each season is so important.

Celtic and Rangers stars are no exception, and interestingly, many of the players currently representing the Glasgow giants are among those to have increased the most in value across the season just gone. With that in mind, and with the help of Transfermarkt, we have put together a top 25 when it comes to the Premiership players who have enjoyed the biggest value jumps.