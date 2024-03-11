Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Eagle-eyed Celtic fans have questioned whether comments made by Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou on securing Champions League qualification were directed at Parkhead hierarchy.

Postecoglou's side are firmly on course towards achieving a top four place in the English Premier League this season following a 4-0 victory against Aston Villa and the Australian delivered a pointed response when asked about the importance of the North London club securing a spot among Europe's elite club's next year.

His comments centered around failing to build on and developing in Europe and led Hoops supporters to suggest that it could offer a clearer explanation behind his decision to move on from the Scottish champions last summer.

The Celtic board were heavily criticised for failing to bolster the first-team squad Postecoglou left behind in Glasgow's east end, with the club struggling to adjust to the loss of some key first-team stars such as Jota.

Returning boss Brendan Rodgers was promised he would receive financial backing with a view to making positive strides in European competition after their latest group stage exit, but that squad investment failed to materialise in January. When quizzed on the idea of Tottenham securing a top four finish and UEFA Champions League football, Postecoglou said: "It's not a willy wonka golden ticket, it just gets you a year in the Champions League. But if you don't build on that, if you don't grow from that, it's meaningless I think, anyway. We're not in it for participation. We're in it to win things. So yes, Champions League will show that, you know what, if we make Champions League this year, it means we've progressed from last year. Yes. But has our football progressed?

"Are we a better team? Are we a stronger team? Are we going to improve in the summer to make sure that next year we're going to be even better. That's much more important to me and so my target this year has always been to create a team that I hope will lay a strong foundation for moving forward. Being a team that can win things, that's where it begins and ends."

That led one Celtic fan to comment: "It's clear as day to see why he left now... our board chose mediocrity over progression. That doesn't mean we have to, sack them in May no matter the trophy count!" A second person added: "100% why he left. Was making all the noises about staying a long time. Has a meeting with (Dermot) Desmond and Lowballwell and talks about not getting attached to players then he leaves. Don't blame him at all."