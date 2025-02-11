Celtic have made their first move in the summer transfer market official.

The Premiership champions have shown their financial superiority over the rest of the league with a tour de force top line. They have posted a pre tax profit of £43.9million with a cool £65.4m in the bank despite the fact they have burst their transfer record with an eight figure deal for Arne Engels this campaign.

It gives them a firm footing for continued domestic dominance and the Champions League, where they have added elite level quality ahead of next term. Brendan Rodgers had already said that a pre-contract for Kieran Tierney was in motion as his Arsenal terms come to a close in the summer. There had been no official post from the club though to ratify this was the case but now there has been white smoke.

In a statement from chairman Peter Lawwell put out via the website, Tierney’s deal has been confirmed as part of the accounts. It reads: “During the January 2025 transfer window, we acquired the permanent registration of Jota and the temporary registration of Jeffrey Schlupp.

“In addition, we extended the contract of Kasper Schmeichel and entered into a pre-contract agreement that will see Kieran Tierney return to Celtic in July 2025. We disposed of the registrations of Kyogo Furuhashi, Alexandro Bernabei and placed Luis Palma, Odin Holm and Stephen Welsh on Loan.”

Rodgers said of Tierney in January: "Ideally it would [happen in January] but, at this moment, he's still an Arsenal player. I think everyone is agreed that it will definitely take place in the summer. If we can do it beforehand, then great.

Celtic will look to add to their squad further in the summer window after missing out on a striker in the winter recruitment period. They face Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Wednesday.