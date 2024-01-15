The Hoops starlet has yet to sign a new deal with the Parkhead club and looks certain to move on permanently

Italian Serie B outfit Como FC have emerged as the latest club to register their interest in signing in-demand Celtic youngster Rocco Vata, according to reports.

The 18-year-old attacker, who can operate as a central striker or as a winger, is being monitored closely by a host of clubs across Europe this month as he enters the final six months of his contract at Parkhead. The Hoops have yet to offer the teenage starlet a new deal and he now looks destined to head through the exit door on a permanent basis.

Bologna remain keen on Vata after it was reported that the Serie A club had been granted permission by the Scottish champions to discuss personal terms with the player. Should the Republic of Ireland youth international decide to continue his development in northern Italy by agreeing a pre-contract or by making an immediate move this month, he would initially join up with Bologna's second team.

However, Como have now entered the race and hope the lure of offering guaranteed first-team football could appeal and sway Vata's decision as they push for promotion to the Italian top-flight.

According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Como are set to rival their fellow Italians for Vata's signature. He tweeted: "Celtic have been approached by Italian side Como FC for Irish talent Rocco Vata. Bologna are keen on signing him as revealed last week but Como can offer different kind of project and guaranteed game time. Talks will follow soon."

Meanwhile, Celtic B-team midfield ace Mackenzie Carse is expected to join Scottish Championship side Queen's Park on loan until the end of the season. The highly regarded 19-year-old, who has been a regular starter alongside Vata in the Lowland League and UEFA Youth League, will make the switch to The City Stadium in order to gain more senior experience after scoring seven goals in 18 appearances in all competitions this term.

