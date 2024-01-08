Celtic 'approached' by Serie A club over loan move for £3m defender as exit route emerges
Sweden international Gustaf Lagerbielke has been linked with a move to Italy
Celtic defender Gustaf Lagerbielke has emerged as a transfer target for Italian Serie A outfit Lecce - but there are 'significant' costs attached to any potential deal.
The Hoops centre-back is wanted by the Salento club on loan for the second half of the campaign after being deemed surplus to requirements at Parkhead - just six months on from his £3million switch from Swedish side IF Elfsborg.
Lecce manager Roberto D'Aversa wants to take Stockholm-born 23-year-old on a temporary basis according to Italian outlet DiMarzio, who claim the Scottish champions are 'open' to negotiations. However, the player is under contract until 2028 and earns a reported £14k, which threatens to jeopardise a January move.
Lagerbielke - signed as a long-term replacement for Celta Vigo-bound Carl Starfelt in the summer window - has struggled to nail down a regular starting place in Brendan Rodgers' side. He has managed just eight appearances in all competitions including two Champions League outings.
The Sweden international, who scored the winning goal against Feyenoord to secure Celtic's first Champions League win in over six years, has been excluded from several matchday squads and has failed to live up to expectations.