Sweden international Gustaf Lagerbielke has been linked with a move to Italy

Celtic defender Gustaf Lagerbielke has emerged as a transfer target for Italian Serie A outfit Lecce - but there are 'significant' costs attached to any potential deal.

The Hoops centre-back is wanted by the Salento club on loan for the second half of the campaign after being deemed surplus to requirements at Parkhead - just six months on from his £3million switch from Swedish side IF Elfsborg.

Lecce manager Roberto D'Aversa wants to take Stockholm-born 23-year-old on a temporary basis according to Italian outlet DiMarzio, who claim the Scottish champions are 'open' to negotiations. However, the player is under contract until 2028 and earns a reported £14k, which threatens to jeopardise a January move.

Lagerbielke - signed as a long-term replacement for Celta Vigo-bound Carl Starfelt in the summer window - has struggled to nail down a regular starting place in Brendan Rodgers' side. He has managed just eight appearances in all competitions including two Champions League outings.