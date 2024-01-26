Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mikey Johnston has emerged as a target for English Championship side West Brom - and the Celtic winger is reportedly awaiting the green-light to head back out on loan.

According to the Daily Mail, the Baggies have the Republic of Ireland international "in their sights" and want to take the 24-year-old to the Hawthorns for the second half of the season to boost their Premier League promotion push.

Johnston, who has featured 11 times for the Scottish champions so far this season, scored his first competitive goals for the club in over four years after netting a brace against Dundee at Dens Park on Boxing Day.

He spent last season on loan in Portugal with Vitoria de Guimaraes in search of more consistent game time - scoring three goals and five assists in 31 appearances - after signing a new deal which keeps him under contract at Parkhead until the summer of 2025.

It's understood the player would be open to making another temporary exit this month, with the West Midlands now a possible destination. Carlos Corberan's side currently occupy a play-off spot in fifth place and hope Johnston can offer them more creativity in the final third.

Johnston has displayed flashes of his talent sporadically but has been unable to cement his place as a first-team starter throughout his Celtic career to date, leading to speculation he could depart before the January window closes.

West Brom task Johnston to fill Sarmiento void

