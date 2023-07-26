Croatia’s World Cup hero kept an impressive 18 clean sheets in all competitions for Dinamo Zagreb last season.

Celtic are attempting to hijack Dominik Livakovic’s impending £7.7million move to Turkish side Fenerbahce - with the Scottish champions reportedly still ‘active’ in their pursuit to lure goalkeeper to Parkhead.

The Croatian international stopper was scheduled to undergo a medical with the Instanbul-based club in the coming days after the Dinamo Zagreb No.1 had attracted plenty of potential suitors this summer.

The Hoops and Italian Serie A outfit Fiorentina were credited with an interest in the 28-year-old earlier this month. No bid has yet been submitted, but it is claimed the ex-Liverpool and Leicester City boss has prioritsed signing a new keeper as he looks to prepare his squad for the demanding Champions League group stages.

Livakovic has been exceptional for Croatia in the World Cup, conceding only three goals in five matches and helping them to two penalty shoot-out victories.

Livakovic, who kept a clean sheet in last night’s Champions League second qualifying round first-leg tie against Astana, had agreed a deal in principle to join Fenerbahce, according to transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano.

However, well-respected Turkish journalist Ahmet Konanc has reported via Twitter that Celtic are still in the race to sign Livakovic, who has one year left on his current deal with Zagreb. His update also noted that Fenerbahce ‘maintain contact’ with representatives of PSG goalkeeper Keylor Navas.

That news could hand Celtic a boost as the Super Lig outfit continue to explore their options between the sticks. The World Cup star kept 18 clean sheets in all competitions last season and his signing would represent a huge statement of intent ahead of the new campaign.

