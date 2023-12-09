All the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Celtic and Rangers ahead of another weekend of Premiership action.

Rangers are back in action on Saturday, while Celtic have another 24 hours or so to wait. The Gers take on Dundee at Ibrox on Saturday, while Brendan Rodgers' men face Kilmarnock away from home on Sunday.

Eight points remain between the two sides at this point, with Rangers having a game in hand, but the festive fixtures could change the title picture. In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news surrounding Celtic and Rangers.

Walker on Miovski

Former Celtic striker Andy Walker has issued his verdict on the possibility of the Hoops landing Aberdeen frontman Bojan Miovski amid intensifying links. The Sun have reported that mooted a record-breaking offer.

Walker told Go Radio: “I think he’s a good player and better some of the strikers Rangers have got. He’s a good finisher and I think he can fit into the style of play at Celtic. I can see Celtic coming in for him but I don’t think he’ll go for silly money though.”

Rangers blows

Rangers have lost both Danilo and Tom Lawrence until after the winter break. Philippe Clementhas confirmed: "Tom will be out for sure until the winter break and Danilo will also be out until that time so that is not so good. Danilo has a problem with his knee because of a bad tackle in the game, an unlucky situation, part of football. The chances are he requires surgery so yes, it could be long term.