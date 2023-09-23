All the latest Celtic and Rangers news and transfer rumours ahead of another weekend of Scottish Premiership action.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Celtic and Rangers are preparing to continue their Scottish Premiership campaigns as the table begins to take some shape.

It has been an impressive start for Celtic, who are one of only two teams to have gone unbeaten so far this term, while Rangers are four points worse off, already losing twice. Celtic take on Livingston away from home on Saturday, while the Gers are in action against Motherwell on Sunday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Parkhead and Ibrox.

Hatate claim

Journalist Mark Guidi is tipping Ange Postecoglou to take Reo Hatate to Tottenham.

Guidi told Go Radio: “He’s a massive player. No doubt clubs were looking at him and that turned his head for different reasons (amid current contract talks). He could still be sold in the summer.

“He’s the type of player I could see Postecoglou coming in for. It strikes me as an unwritten rule between Postecoglou and Celtic ‘you don’t come for any of our players. Don’t come for them for a year. Don’t unsettle them’.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“But, see next summer. I wouldn’t be surprised to see Ange Postecoglou trying to get one or two Celtic players. I think Hatate will be top of the list.”

Ferguson on Beale

BBC pundit Derek Ferguson believes Rangers boss Michael Beale is messing with Ridvan Yilmaz’s mind.

“I think [Beale’s] put that pressure on himself, because he promised us, but we’re still searching for that [settled] team,” said Ferguson.