All the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Celtic and Rangers as both clubs prepare for mid-week action.

Celtic and Rangers are both preparing for mid-week action, getting back to it on Wednesday night after a twist in the early-season title race. Rangers managed to make up ground after Celtic dropped two points against Hibernian.

With five points now separating the two, the Bhoys take on St Mirren on Wednesday night, while the Gers head to Dundee. In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding both clubs.

Celtic ban fans

Celtic have moved to ban the Green Brigade supporters group from attending home games after their recent display of support for Palestine with 'unauthorised flags' at Celtic Park.

A statement of explanation read: "To avoid any misunderstanding, the progressive steps taken by the club over a period of time are as a result of an increasingly serious escalation in unacceptable behaviours and non-compliance with applicable regulations, at matches at Celtic Park and away grounds over a period of time, which are creating serious safety concerns and other issues."

Support for Palestine has grown over recent weeks, with flags being displayed in stadiums around Europe, but Celtic claim this particular display was only the tip of the iceburg, with the Glasgow club having been fined by UEFA twice over fan behaviour in the Champions League this season.

Clement wants to exploit 'small margins'

Rangers boss Philippe Clement is determined to make the most of technology to improve the fitness of his side amid increased injuries over the last year or so.

“That is good. I like players who are ambitious and who look at the small margins to become better," said the Gers boss. “For example, we have a cryo chamber here that was not heavily used before. We talked about that. It helps players who have inflammations, they disappear faster so they have less risk of injury.