Tottenham Hotspur have been snubbed by another of their managerial targets

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou has been made the favourite to take over at Premier League outfit Tottenham Hotspur ahead of next season after Arne Slot turned down the chance to join the North London club.

The Feyenoord boss had no release clause in his contract, with a £5m option not becoming active until the end of next season. Slot led the side to the Eredivisie title, securing a place in next season’s Champions League.

Spurs are the second Premier League side Slot has turned down after he rejected the chance to move to Leeds United after they sacked Jesse Marsch in February. Reports emerged on Wednesday Slot’s agent was in discussions over securing a release from his contract but he insisted only talks over a possible extension with the Rotterdam club took place.

Speaking to Dutch outlet AD, Slot said: “I have heard a lot about other clubs’ interest in me. I’m grateful for the appreciation from that, but my wish is to stay at Feyenoord and build on the foundation that has been laid over the past two seasons.

“There are and have been no transfer talks and yesterday’s discussion was solely about a possible extension. All talks with Feyenoord are focused solely on that. I am looking forward to the new season at Feyenoord.”

Tottenham will not be in the Champions League next season while Postecoglou has led Celtic into the competition after sealing back-to-back Scottish Premiership titles.

Ryan Mason is currently the interim manager at the club following the sacking of Antonio Conte earlier this season.

Postecoglou’s impressive two years at Celtic Park has led to numerous links away from the club and he is now the favourite to be the next Spurs boss, with former Celtic and Liverpool boss Brendan Rodgers also in the running, according to the bookmakers.

Postecoglou was named manager of the year by his peers at the PFA Scotland awards earlier this month. The Australian has a one-year rolling contract at Celtic but Football Insider reported in March the club were keen to tie the manager down to a long-term deal due to a number of Premier League clubs showing an interest.

Next Tottenham manager odds

Ange Postecoglou - 2/1

Brendan Rodgers - 7/2

Julian Nagelsmann - 4/1

Luis Enrique - 5/1

Graham Potter - 8/1

Ruben Amorim - 10/1

Ryan Mason - 16/1

Vincent Kompany - 16/1

Arne Slot - 16/1

Thomas Frank - 20/1