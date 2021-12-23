The Parkhead outfit will stay at their Lennoxtown base this year rather than travel abroad

Ange Postecoglou has confirmed Celtic WON’T head to a foreign training camp in January amid rising Omicron Covid cases across the UK and beyond.

In recent years, the Hoops have regularly flown out to Dubai during the winter break and they had looked into a potential European destination for next month - but those plans have now been cancelled.

It comes after the Scottish Government brought out a new set of measures limiting the number of spectators at outdoor sporting events to 500 for a three-week period commencing on Boxing Day.

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou looks on as his team drop two points in their Premiership fixture against St Mirren in Paisley on Wednesday. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Postecoglou admitted his squad will stay at their Lennoxtown base this year.

Asked if he had ruled out travelling abroad to a warm weather training camp, he replied: “Yeah. I just think we will do our work here. It makes sense.

“We have to use our time wisely and we don’t want to put unnecessary risk on our players, or the club.

“It’s valuable time we have to get the team up and ready for the second part of the year. I think it makes sense to stay here.”

Celtic players will get a welcomed break amid a crammed fixture calendar before returning to training ahead of the Scottish Premiership restart on January 17 when they entertain beaten Premier Sports Cup finalists Hibernian at Parkhead.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Postecoglou added: “We will look at it after St Johnstone and adjust our schedule accordingly after that, now we have certainty.

“We will do some planning and make sure we use the break well.”

Postecoglou welcomed the news that the winter break will start after their fixture on Boxing Day after the majority of Premiership clubs voted in favour of moving the scheduled date forward.

All the latest from around the SPFL and Scottish football. (Picture: Ross Parker / SNS Group)

The Hoops offered their view on the current situation by issuing a statement earlier this week on the back of First Minister Nicola Sturgeon’s announcement and TEN of the 12 top-flight clubs were in agreement.

Postecoglou said: “I am very supportive of our club’s stance. It makes sense to me to use the natural break.