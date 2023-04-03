Former Hoops striker Chris Sutton has rubbished the exit links, insisting the Australian would be moving to a “smaller club”.

Celtic icon Chris Sutton has branded fellow pundit Robbie Savage a “fool” after suggesting that Ange Postecoglou should make the controversial decision to leave Parkhead for Leicester City.

Ex-Hoops boss Brendan Rodgers was sacked by the English Premier League club yesterday with the Foxes in the relegation zone after a costly late defeat against fellow strugglers Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Postecoglou has since been touted as a potential replacement and has been installed at the bookmakers second-favourite to land the vacant position behind current Brentford boss Thomas Frank. It is the latest high-profile job the Australian has been linked with, after Brighton, Leeds United and Tottenham Hotspur.

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou celebrates the win over Ross County.

Rodgers arrived at the King Power Stadium back in 2019 after leaving the east end of Glasgow in a move that sparked widespread anger among a sizeable section of the Celtic fanbase. Postecoglou has now been tipped to tread the same path by former Leicester and Derby County star Savage.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live together on Sunday night, the Welshman opened his debate with Sutton by addressing the bookies odds for the next manager at Leicester. He said: “I see Ange Postecoglou’s linked Chris, Brendan Rodgers left Celtic to go to a bigger club, what would you think, the training facilities...”

Celtic legend Sutton disagreed wholeheartedly, admitting: “You are a fool. You think Ange Postecoglou would walk out after what happened with Brendan and the feeling toards Brendan from most Celtic fans still?

“Brendan did a phenomenal job at Celtic. Then he went down to a smaller club in Leicester City, are you telling me Ange Postecoglou right now would walk away from Celtic to go to Leicester in a relegation battle?”

Savage wasn’t sure whether a possible switch could happen, adding: “I really don’t know. I can’t speak for Ange Postecoglou but you would to a bigger club.”

Betfair: Next permanent Leicester City manager

Thomas Frank: 5/1

Ange Postecoglou: 17/2

Rafa Benitez: 9/1

Marcelo Bielsa: 10/1

Mauricio Pochettino: 10/1

Ralph Hasenhuttl: 10/1

Ruud Van Nistelrooy: 14/1

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: 16/1

Daniel Farke: 16/1

Scott Parker: 16/1

Neil Lennon: 16/1

