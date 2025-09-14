The latest news from both Celtic and Rangers as turmoil surrounds both Glasgow clubs

It’s been a tough week already for both Brendan Rodgers and Russell Martin as domestic football returns following the International break.

Celtic prepare to face Kilmarnock away on Sunday afternoon, in what promises to be a challenging fixture at Rugby Park. However, with fan protests expected and a disillusioned manager, the match has been overshadowed by off the field matters. In the week where an unknown source at Celtic Park said Rodgers was tearing the club apart, the Celtic boss appears to be at breaking point.

For Martin, things are going from bad to worse. Rangers 2-0 defeat at home to Hearts was the latest disaster in Govan, as a Lawrence Shankland brace was enough to seal all three points for the travelling Jambos. Boos rung around Ibrox for large parts of the game as it’s clear, if they weren’t already, the Rangers support have turned against the new boss. However, he stated after the game he has no plans to resign.

With both clubs in some form of crisis, here’s a look at the latest news to come out of Celtic Park and Ibrox:

Rodgers issues ‘playful’ dig at press conference

As questions of Brendan Rodgers’ future keep getting asked of him, the Celtic boss appears to be getting fed up of answering them. Following his most recent press conference, Rodgers jokingly said at the end: “by the way, Kilmarnock play 5-4-1, sometimes 5-3-2.”

The Hoops boss made this comment to highlight that, during the conference, he had not been asked any questions regarding his weekend opponents. In what could be seen as a playful dig, there also looked to be some substance behind the comment, as he looked agitated throughout.

Rodgers maintains that he will see out his three-year contract at Celtic and won’t leave beforehand like he did two years ago. The Northern Irishman is set to depart the club at the end of the season.

£10m Rangers ace says Clement helped him ‘progress’

Former Rangers star, Hamza Igamane says Rangers have Philippe Clement to thank for giving the young Moroccan a chance at Ibrox. The Gers received £10m for Igamane following his summer window move to French giants, Lille.

According to the Daily Record, Igamane said: “at Rangers, it was Philippe Clement who helped me progress a lot. With his help, I was able to show the best of me at Rangers. I had confidence in my abilities. I was very hopeful that the Lille president would find an agreement with Glasgow Rangers. I went through that period calmly. I was mentally strong and with God's help, we were able to complete the transfer so I could be here.”

Igamane has been replaced by Youssef Chermiti at Ibrox, who is the first eight-figure signing Rangers have made since Tore Andre Flo in 2000. Despite the large price tag the former Everton ace did not start against Hearts.