Brendan Rodgers agrees with Rodri’s assessment of the growing schedule in elite football. | Getty Images

Brendan Rodgers has spoken to the media ahead of Celtic’s Champions League clash with Slovan Bratislava.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celtic head coach Brendan Rodgers has responded to Manchester City star Rodri’s claims that too many games are played in football today - the Northern Irishman says he ‘totally gets’ where he is coming from.

Rodgers addressed the points in a recent press conference, where he also gave a preview of the Bhoys’ game against Slovan Bratislava. While he acknowledged that there are much tougher teams to come up against in the Champions League, he stressed that Bratislava have his team’s ‘respect’, as do any outfit that they come up against.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the press conference, in response to Rodri’s comments, Rodgers said: “It’s something that I have mentioned before. You could be looking at a 12 month season - you’re looking at all those [club] games, plus international games. I totally understand where [Rodri] is coming from, but it’s not about [the amount of games], it’s about the quality.

“When you’re tired, the first thing to go is technical ability and what we always want is the best product for supporters. Every footballer loves to pay, they love to train, but they want to be at their best as often as they can be. It’s a natural concern, I totally get it.”

On Celtic’s upcoming game against Slovan Bratislava, Rodgers said: “We come into every game and respect every opponent that we play. I look at Bratislava - they’ve had eight games to reach this stage, so the amount of fight they must have to reach this level... you can never underestimate that.

“For some, it might not fashionable - there might be clubs with bigger histories, but for us, we know they’re a team that we have to really respect. But we also know that we’re at home, we’re in a really good mood and we just want to bring that energy into the stands and feel like we can have a really good night.”