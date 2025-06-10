Celtic are edging closer to their second signing of the summer window

Scottish champions Celtic are widely reported to be closing in on a move to sign prolific teenager striker prospect Callum Osmand from Premier League outfit Fulham.

The Hoops are in the market for a striker to compete with Adam Idah, who is currently the team’s only recognised senior first team striker, with Daizen Maeda often being deployed in the middle last season despite primarily being viewed as a winger.

Johnny Kenny, an academy graduate, who spent time at Shamrock Rovers on loan, is also on the books but he was only trusted to play eight league matches all term after his return.

Celtic look set to announce the signing of Welsh forward striker Callum Osmand, who has successfully completed his medical at Parkhead. He’s expected to be confirmed as the second signing of the window after Kieran Tierney’s return from Arsenal.

Celtic are yet to replace Kyogo Furuhashi and whilst the capture of Osmand is not the big name the Hoops support wanted, his statistics at reserve level suggest he could be a real coup. Overall, Osmand scored 20 times in 35 games at Under-21 level for Fulham while contributing seven assists. Meanwhile, prior to that at Under-18 level, he was also proficient in front of goal with an impressive 23 goals and five assists from 38 games.

Osmand made three appearances in the FA Trophy for Fulham, scoring one goal, but failed to make a single first team appearance in the Premier League after shining at youth level. His move to Celtic has been met with criticism from the Fulham fans with many supporters that attend reserve games claiming that the youngster should have been given more opportunities. One posted on X: “You'll smash it at Celtic, sorry to see you go.”

Another added: “Please stay fella.” And a third stated: “With my Fulham FC head on, I am disappointed to see Callum Osmand go as he’d shown signs he could break through.

“However at nearly 20 we have to ask the question, if the path isn’t there or are our youngsters just not as good as we think.”

Marco Silva shares thoughts on Callum Osmand

Fulham boss Marco Silva took time out to praise Callum Osmand towards the end of the season as he invited the Welshman to train with the first team.

However, the Under-17 international didn’t quite do enough to earn a place on the bench during the final run-in. When speaking about Osmand, Silva said, via HammyEnd: “It’s not his first time he’s been with us. Last season, he had some sessions with us, pre-season too, and the beginning of the season. He is much more mobile [than a traditional centre forward], let’s see if he is going to have a chance or not to play some minutes, but he is going to have a chance to train much more with us, to be much more involved with the first team.

“He needs more senior football in his legs to see how he can adapt, perform. He’s got the profile that I like. When he has a chance, he can punish the opposition. I can see the talent, in a position that is very difficult to play in the Premier League. Probably if you play another striker by his side … you will take the best from him. Let’s hope we can help him to be ready for the Premier League.”