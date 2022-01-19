The central midfielder is a product of Fulham’s youth academy and has impressed in League One this season

Celtic are closing in on the signing of Matt O’Riley from MK Dons for a transfer fee in the region of £1.5million, according to reports.

The 21-year-old has been a standout performer in English League One this season, scoring seven goals and providing five assists. He appears set to be unveiled as the Hoops fifth January signing.

The central midfielder has been strongly linked with several clubs in the English Championship, including Swansea City and Blackburn Rovers.

Matt O'Riley is reportedly set to join Celtic from MK Dons. (Photo by Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images)

A host of European sides were also monitoring the Englishman’s situation but it is understood Parkhead boss Ange Postecoglou has won the race to secure his signature.

O’Riley, a product of Fulham’s youth academy, has spent the past 12 months at MK Dons but he is expected to link up with the Celtic squad in the coming days after an agreement was reached.

According to The Athletic, O’Riley is heading north for a medical after speaking at length with Postecoglou over the past 24 hours,

The Australian missed out on countryman Riley McGree last week, with the midfielder opting for a move to Middlesbrough instead and O’Riley is thought to be a replacement target.

A long-term contract is set to be finalised and if all goes to plan, an announcement is expected before Saturday’s Scottish Cup encounter with Alloa Athletic.

Fulham are believed to be entitled to 50 per cent of the fee, as a sell-on clause was added to the compensation paid by MK Dons.