The Montenegro international has become the club’s seventh summer signing

Celtic have completed the signing of versatile attacker Sead Hakšabanović on a five-year deal, subject to international clearance.

The 23-year-old joins from Rubin Kazan, having spent the second half of last season on loan at Swedish side Djurgardens.

The Scottish champions unveiled his arrival by teasing a video clip on social media in response to one fan asking for a new signing update before being officially announced.

Born in Sweden, the winger started his career at Halmstads, before moving to the UK in 2017 after signing for English Premier League side West Ham United.

Hakšabanović failed to make a first-team appearance for the London club but would go on to have impressive spells with IFK Norrköping before moving to Russia last May.

Capped 28 times for Montenegro, the Hoops new No.9 admits he has set his sights on playing Champions League football and revealed how he wanted to sign for the club immediately after he learned of Ange Postecoglou’s interest.

Speaking to Celtic TV, Hakšabanović said: “It feels amazing. What I know about Celtic is only good things and I’m very happy to be here.

“I heard about it around a month ago and as soon as I heard that Celtic wanted me I said to my agent that he had to make it happen because this is where I want to play.

Sead Haksabanovic is understood to be in Scotland putting the finishing touches to his Celtic move.

“It’s an amazing club with good players, fans and history. I’ve been watching some games and I think the team play in the same style as me.

“I’ve been speaking to the manager as well and we had a good chat, speaking about how he sees me as a player and how he wants me to fit into his system and everything sounded good so that was it for me.

“I’m a playmaker with some flair, I’m good in one-on-ones, I have a powerful shot, I’m quick and I’ll give everything for this club.

“The team are doing great and I want to be part of that and make the fans, the club and myself happy.

“Of course, I’m very excited to play in the Champions League, it’s the best competition you can play in and that’s a dream for me as a kid, so to see myself playing in that is very cool.”

Hakšabanović, a former team-mate of Carl Starfelt at Rubin Kazan, admits he knew all about Celtic’s history from a number of former Swedes that have turned out for the club over the years.

Carl Starfelt was offered an escape from Russia when Celtic signed him last year.

He insists settling into life in Glasgow will be easier given he already knows several members of the current squad.

Hakšabanović added: “I know that Henrik Larsson is a big legend here and I know his son really well.

“Hopefully I can do something similar to him which is very hard to achieve but I’m going to try my best.

“I know Joe Hart and Albian Ajeti from West Ham and I spent some time with Carl in Russia.